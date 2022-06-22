Advertisement

Texas family visits Gateway Arch as part of journey to visit every National Park

A family is on a quest to visit all 63 national parks by the time their daughter turns 3.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A family is on a quest to visit all 63 national parks by the time their daughter turns 3. They rented a Suburban when she was 2 days old and wasted no time in starting their mission.

The Castillos are from San Antonio and love nature and hiking. They started a website called journeygoexplore to share their experience with the world. The family stopped at the Gateway Arch Wednesday, marking the 40th national park they have visited.

There are still many memories to be made for the Castillos as they have 23 parks left on the journey.

