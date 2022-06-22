Surveillance photos show 3 men wanted for armed robbery in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officials are looking for three suspects that were involved in a robbery in South City on Sunday, June 12.

Surveillance photos released by St. Louis police show two of the suspects approaching a 61-year-old parking attendant on S. 7th St. and Lasalle St. Reports say one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. The victim complied and both suspects fled on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information that wants to remain anonymous should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 3rd District Detective at 314-444-2500. Police say that the suspects are armed and dangerous.

