Advertisement

Surveillance photos show 3 men wanted for armed robbery in South City

Police are looking for 3 suspects involved in an armed robbery in South City
Police are looking for 3 suspects involved in an armed robbery in South City(St. Louis Metro Police Dept.)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officials are looking for three suspects that were involved in a robbery in South City on Sunday, June 12.

Surveillance photos released by St. Louis police show two of the suspects approaching a 61-year-old parking attendant on S. 7th St. and Lasalle St. Reports say one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. The victim complied and both suspects fled on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information that wants to remain anonymous should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 3rd District Detective at 314-444-2500. Police say that the suspects are armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The FBI confirmed a body found in Wyoming's Grand Tetons last week is Gabby Petito.
Judge expects to have decision in Petito family civil suit within two weeks
Simulation of an active shooter situation
Active shooter training is critical, experts say. But one local department hasn’t had it in years
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase