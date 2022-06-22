Advertisement

Serendipity looks to celebrate National Ice Cream Day with new location

Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream will move to the Grove on July 17.
Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream will move to the Grove on July 17.(Serendipity)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream will be moving to The Grove Sunday, July 17.

Families and friends can re-enjoy the freshly made waffle cones and enjoy signature flavors including the Cookie Monster, Salted Caramel Swirl, and Gold Coast Chocolate. Serendipity also features new offerings like breakfast pastries, bagels, and coffee.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
The IDNR announced the name "Copi," which is a play on the word "copious." (Photo by Alex Garcia)
State of Illinois unveils new brand, name for Asian carp
Preston Jones was asleep when he was shot through his bedroom window at an apartment in...
Reward offered after man killed while sleeping in Hazelwood
Xena
Meet Xena! Our Pet of the Week