Serendipity looks to celebrate National Ice Cream Day with new location

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream will be moving to The Grove Sunday, July 17.

Families and friends can re-enjoy the freshly made waffle cones and enjoy signature flavors including the Cookie Monster, Salted Caramel Swirl, and Gold Coast Chocolate. Serendipity also features new offerings like breakfast pastries, bagels, and coffee.

