Search on for missing woman last seen in North County

Valencia Motton
Valencia Motton(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing woman was last seen in North County in May.

The search is on for Valencia Motton. She is described as 5′5″, weighing 185 pounds, with medium-length black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on her neck of Japanese writing, on her right shoulder of a letter K with a crown, and the words “Ellis” and “Vashon” on her left chest.

She was last seen on May 26. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis County police.

