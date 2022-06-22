Police search park near Meramec River for missing woman, 60

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police searched a West County park Tuesday evening for a missing 60-year-old woman.

Authorities are looking for Anna Schmitt. Police tell News 4 they found her car unoccupied in Lower Buder Park, which is along the Meramec River near Valley Park, with the keys still inside. Schmitt has recently been distraught due to the death of a co-worker and a recent mental health appointment, police say.

She is described as 5′4″, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a purple tie-dyed shirt and pajama shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.