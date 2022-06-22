WATCH LIVE: Murder trial of father accused of killing Christian Ferguson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Opening statements begin Monday for the murder trial of the father accused of killing his disabled son.

It’s been nearly two decades since Christian Ferguson, a 9-year-old with special needs, vanished. Fast forward to 2022, his father Dawan Ferguson will stand trial for his murder starting Monday.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Dawan Ferguson with first-degree murder in 2019. He is jailed without bail. His trial will begin Monday.

Christian Ferguson had a rare disorder that prevented his body from processing protein. He couldn’t walk or talk.

A probable cause statement states Dawan Ferguson failed to provide Christian with proper medication and nutrition for more than two years, before leaving home with the child on June 11, 2003. Christian was never seen again. Court documents allege he would have died within 48 hours without proper medication. When asked what led to charges to being filed in the case after so long, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said the case had been reviewed and the charges were a result of a “fresh set of eyes” looking over evidence.

Investigators were reportedly interested in Dawan Ferguson from practically the very beginning of his son’s disappearance. Parts of his story were said to be inconsistent and he stopped cooperating with police. Christian Ferguson’s body has never been found and he is presumed to be dead.

Donations can be made in Christian Ferguson’s memory by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.