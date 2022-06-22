Advertisement

Missouri Department of Public Safety reminds public to be safe during firework season

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missourians are being urged to be mindful of fire safety during the fireworks season coming up with Independence Day.

In a statement, the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s Division of Fire Safety is reminding the public that public fireworks displays are the safest opportunities when it comes to safety on July 4.

“Consumer fireworks are potentially dangerous if there is a malfunction or if they are not used with safety in mind and with the proper precautions,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “Public fireworks displays bring Missouri communities together for often breathtaking displays that can be enjoyed without risking injury or fires. Those who use consumer fireworks should start by making sure they are legal where they reside, by reviewing safety tips and by keeping fireworks away from children.”

Licensed seasonal retailers are able to sell fireworks from June 20 to July 10.

The statement says that according to the National Fire Protection Association, about 40 percent of Independence Day structure fires happen because of fireworks.

