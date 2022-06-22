Missing woman’s remains found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A missing woman’s remains were found buried in a barn in Cape Girardeau County.

A woman was charged in connection with the homicide of 21-year-old Jessi Wilfong.

As of Wednesday, June 22, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against 59-year-old Teresa L. Baumgartner for tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation.

Teresa Baumgartner was arrested in connection with the investigation. (Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)

Baumgartner’s initial arraignment has been scheduled for Thursday morning, June 23.

According to the Fredericktown Police Department, they were contacted by Wilfong’s mother on May 24.

They say Wilfong was at a home in Fredericktown on Thursday, May 19 and was picked up at the home by her uncle.

According to court documents, Baumgartner is in a relationship with Wilfong’s uncle and traveled with him to pick up Wilfong and bring her back to their home in Millersville.

Investigators say Jessi Wilfong was last seen at a Millersville, Mo. home the night of May 19. (KFVS)

Following Wilfong’s disappearance, Baumgartner was interviewed and reportedly told investigators the she, Wilfong and Wilfong’s uncle had spent the night of May 19 “sitting around a bonfire at her residence drinking and talking.”

According to court documents, at one point Wilfong asked to be taken back to Fredericktown, but they refused. They state Baumgartner said Wilfong must have left her home after she went to sleep.

Baumgartner never reported Wilfong missing.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Jessi Wilfong was reported missing by her mother on May 25 and a missing person’s report was filed with them.

The investigation led them to serve a search warrant on June 15 at a home in Cape Girardeau County.

According to court documents, they found the carpet and carpet padding from the living room and hallway had been removed from the home.

Investigators determined from the evidence collected that foul play was involved in Wilfong’s disappearance.

On June 18, deputies went to a location near the home and found the site of a recently dug portion of ground inside a barn structure.

While excavating the area, they found the remains of Jessi Wilfong.

According to court documents, an auger was found on the property that had been rented by Baumgartner from an area business on May 24.

Deputies say the findings from an autopsy on June 20 indicated Wilfong’s cause of death was homicide.

According to court documents, investigators say Baumgartner and Wilfong’s uncle worked together to dispose of the body.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

Deputies say additional charges are anticipated against one or more people.

