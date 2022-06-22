Mayor Jones to discuss vision for incentive reform, ARPA survey findings

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis City mayor will release the findings from a community survey about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and discuss incentive reform following federal indictments against three former aldermen.

Mayor Tishaura Jones will chat at noon about what city officials have learned from a recent survey that asked St. Louisans how ARPA funding should be spent.

Nearly 5,000 responses were received. Local residents answered questions that asked what their top three priority areas for investment were. Incentive reform will also be on the agenda for Jones. Multiple city leaders have said something needs to change with how the city handles things like tax breaks.

“We’ve long had this system where folks who are favored and have the inside track are able to get access and preferential treatment to our tax incentive system,” Ward 15 Alderman Megan Ellyia Green said earlier.

There are now board bills that address a practice called “aldermanic courtesy” and conversations about what exactly aldermen are responsible for in their jobs. Also, the St. Louis Development Corporation will stop the sale of Land Reutilization Authority (LRA) properties for a few months while the group takes an in-depth look at the incentive process.

The development corporation says the goal is to create a more transparent, accountable and inclusive incentive process.

