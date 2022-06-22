Local nonprofits help build futures in construction careers for area youth

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hundreds of young people gathered Downtown Wednesday morning to take part in a construction careers program.

Local nonprofits Dream Builders For Equity and Construction Forum gave kids hands-on experience in a variety of trades. Kids learned how to hammer nails and were taught how to create building designs with computer modeling.

Midwest Bank Centre is donating its North Broadway bank branch to Dream Builders For Equity. The branch provides the nonprofit with a new headquarters for its training program and summer academy. The nonprofit is currently raising money to renovate and convert the bank.

