LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you are looking for a place to watch the fireworks on the 4th of July, then give these locations a try. There are plenty of places in the St. Louis area that are having fireworks on America’s birthday.

Here is a list of places that will have firework displays:

Heritage and Freedom Fest, July 1-4: This festival will take place at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex. The Heritage and Freedom Fest will feature music by Chris Janson and Cheap Trick, a carnival, and a parade. Fireworks will go off at 10:15 p.m. on July 3 and 9:30 p.m. on July 4. For details, click This festival will take place at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex. The Heritage and Freedom Fest will feature music by Chris Janson and Cheap Trick, a carnival, and a parade. Fireworks will go off at 10:15 p.m. on July 3 and 9:30 p.m. on July 4. For details, click here

Webster Groves Community Days, July 1-4: Residents at Webster Groves can enjoy the children’s pet parade on July 1, a community days parade during the day, and a firework display on Monday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click Residents at Webster Groves can enjoy the children’s pet parade on July 1, a community days parade during the day, and a firework display on Monday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here

Fair Saint Louis, July 2-4: Now if you are looking to have a party on America’s birthday, then Fair Saint Louis in Ballpark Village and Kiener Plaza may be the place to go. This three-day event will feature live music, a parade through downtown St. Louis, and fireworks over the Mississippi River. For more details, click Now if you are looking to have a party on America’s birthday, then Fair Saint Louis in Ballpark Village and Kiener Plaza may be the place to go. This three-day event will feature live music, a parade through downtown St. Louis, and fireworks over the Mississippi River. For more details, click here

Saint Charles Riverfest 2022, July 2-4: This three-day event will be held at Frontier Park. There will be food, music, vendors, and a carnival. The firework display will be held on July 4, at 9:20 p.m. For more information, click This three-day event will be held at Frontier Park. There will be food, music, vendors, and a carnival. The firework display will be held on July 4, at 9:20 p.m. For more information, click here

Six Flags Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, July 2-4: Six Flags will have their firework display every night. For more details, click Six Flags will have their firework display every night. For more details, click here

Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration in Chesterfield, July 4: This event will be held at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex at 6:30 p.m. There will be food trucks and music by Fat Pocket, and a firework display will take place at 9 p.m. For more information, click This event will be held at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex at 6:30 p.m. There will be food trucks and music by Fat Pocket, and a firework display will take place at 9 p.m. For more information, click here

4th of July Freedom Festival and Fireworks in Kirkwood, July 4: The Freedom Festival will take place at Kirkwood Park. There will be food trucks at 5 p.m., a free concert at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks. For more information, click The Freedom Festival will take place at Kirkwood Park. There will be food trucks at 5 p.m., a free concert at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks. For more information, click here

4th of July Celebration in Manchester, July 4: The City of Manchester will have its annual 4th of July celebration at Schroeder Park. There will be music by Butch Wax and the Hollywoods at 6 p.m., and the fireworks will go off right after. For more details, click The City of Manchester will have its annual 4th of July celebration at Schroeder Park. There will be music by Butch Wax and the Hollywoods at 6 p.m., and the fireworks will go off right after. For more details, click here

4th of July Celebration in Florissant, July 4: The city of Florissant will have its annual 4th of July celebration at the James J. Eagen Center at Florissant Valley Park. There will be a live performance by That 80′s Band at 7:15 p.m., and a firework display at 9:15 p.m.

Wentzville’s Liberty Fest, July 4: The Liberty Fest in Wentzville will have a parade at 10 a.m., swimming at Progress Pool from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and fireworks at Progress Park at 9:05 p.m. For more information, click The Liberty Fest in Wentzville will have a parade at 10 a.m., swimming at Progress Pool from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and fireworks at Progress Park at 9:05 p.m. For more information, click here

Ellisville’s Independence Day Celebration, July 4: This celebration will take place at Bluebird Park. There will be a concert by Griffin and the Gargoyles at 7 p.m., and fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m. For more information, click This celebration will take place at Bluebird Park. There will be a concert by Griffin and the Gargoyles at 7 p.m., and fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m. For more information, click here

Eureka Independence Day Celebration, July 4: Eureka’s 4th of July celebration will be held at the Central Avenue Spur. There will be concessions, music, and fireworks. The fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. For more information, click Eureka’s 4th of July celebration will be held at the Central Avenue Spur. There will be concessions, music, and fireworks. The fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. For more information, click here

Fourth of July fun without the ‘bang’, July 2: Residents can celebrate the 4th like it is 1822 at the Gateway Arch National Park. The event will start at 10 a.m., and there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 12 p.m. There will also be music and dancing from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click Residents can celebrate the 4th like it is 1822 at the Gateway Arch National Park. The event will start at 10 a.m., and there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 12 p.m. There will also be music and dancing from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here

