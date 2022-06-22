LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you are looking for a place to watch the fireworks on the 4th of July, then give these locations a try. There are plenty of places in the St. Louis area that are having fireworks on America’s birthday.
Here is a list of places that will have firework displays:
- Heritage and Freedom Fest, July 1-4: This festival will take place at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex. The Heritage and Freedom Fest will feature music by Chris Janson and Cheap Trick, a carnival, and a parade. Fireworks will go off at 10:15 p.m. on July 3 and 9:30 p.m. on July 4. For details, click here.
- Webster Groves Community Days, July 1-4: Residents at Webster Groves can enjoy the children’s pet parade on July 1, a community days parade during the day, and a firework display on Monday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.
- Fair Saint Louis, July 2-4: Now if you are looking to have a party on America’s birthday, then Fair Saint Louis in Ballpark Village and Kiener Plaza may be the place to go. This three-day event will feature live music, a parade through downtown St. Louis, and fireworks over the Mississippi River. For more details, click here.
- Saint Charles Riverfest 2022, July 2-4: This three-day event will be held at Frontier Park. There will be food, music, vendors, and a carnival. The firework display will be held on July 4, at 9:20 p.m. For more information, click here.
- Six Flags Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, July 2-4: Six Flags will have their firework display every night. For more details, click here.
- Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration in Chesterfield, July 4: This event will be held at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex at 6:30 p.m. There will be food trucks and music by Fat Pocket, and a firework display will take place at 9 p.m. For more information, click here.
- 4th of July Freedom Festival and Fireworks in Kirkwood, July 4: The Freedom Festival will take place at Kirkwood Park. There will be food trucks at 5 p.m., a free concert at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks. For more information, click here.
- 4th of July Celebration in Manchester, July 4: The City of Manchester will have its annual 4th of July celebration at Schroeder Park. There will be music by Butch Wax and the Hollywoods at 6 p.m., and the fireworks will go off right after. For more details, click here.
- 4th of July Celebration in Florissant, July 4: The city of Florissant will have its annual 4th of July celebration at the James J. Eagen Center at Florissant Valley Park. There will be a live performance by That 80′s Band at 7:15 p.m., and a firework display at 9:15 p.m.
- Wentzville’s Liberty Fest, July 4: The Liberty Fest in Wentzville will have a parade at 10 a.m., swimming at Progress Pool from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and fireworks at Progress Park at 9:05 p.m. For more information, click here.
- Ellisville’s Independence Day Celebration, July 4: This celebration will take place at Bluebird Park. There will be a concert by Griffin and the Gargoyles at 7 p.m., and fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m. For more information, click here.
- Eureka Independence Day Celebration, July 4: Eureka’s 4th of July celebration will be held at the Central Avenue Spur. There will be concessions, music, and fireworks. The fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. For more information, click here.
- Fourth of July fun without the ‘bang’, July 2: Residents can celebrate the 4th like it is 1822 at the Gateway Arch National Park. The event will start at 10 a.m., and there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 12 p.m. There will also be music and dancing from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.
