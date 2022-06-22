Lemp Mansion holds 45th anniversary open house

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Lemp Mansion Restaurant and Inn will celebrate 45 years with a public open house Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of events for the public including a book signing by Stephen Walker, author of Lemp: The Haunting History, haunted ghost tours of the second and third floor led by Betsy Burnett Belanger, and infrared camera tours led by Dr. Mark Farley. The open house will also have music, snacks, and chances to win prizes.

The Lemp Mansion was founded by William Lemp and was bought out by Richard Pointer in 1973. From there, it has been a restaurant and inn, holding Sunday chicken dinners, overnight stays, haunted ghost tours, and weddings.

For more information about the event, contact Patty Pointer at patty@lempmansion.com.

