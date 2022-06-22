Advertisement

Lemp Mansion holds 45th anniversary open house

The Lemp Mansion is celebrating their 45th anniversary with a public open house July 16.
The Lemp Mansion is celebrating their 45th anniversary with a public open house July 16.(Joshua Robinson)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Lemp Mansion Restaurant and Inn will celebrate 45 years with a public open house Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of events for the public including a book signing by Stephen Walker, author of Lemp: The Haunting History, haunted ghost tours of the second and third floor led by Betsy Burnett Belanger, and infrared camera tours led by Dr. Mark Farley. The open house will also have music, snacks, and chances to win prizes.

The Lemp Mansion was founded by William Lemp and was bought out by Richard Pointer in 1973. From there, it has been a restaurant and inn, holding Sunday chicken dinners, overnight stays, haunted ghost tours, and weddings.

For more information about the event, contact Patty Pointer at patty@lempmansion.com.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic outlining deadly shootings throughout the year.
Series of East St. Louis shootings leaves kids injured, man dead
Officials are looking for three suspects that were involved in a robbery in North City on...
Surveillance photos show 3 men wanted for armed robbery in South City
The Castillos
Texas family visits Gateway Arch as part of journey to visit every National Park
The Castillos
Toddler on mission to visit all the National Parks