Elderly man dies after being hit by car while crossing South City street

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 67-year-old man died after being hit by a car in South City in late May.

According to police, Curtis Jones, 67, was crossing the street in the 7300 block of South Broadway in the Patch neighborhood when he was hit by a BMW X5 on May 13.

The driver remained on the scene as Jones was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died on May 24.

