Crash involving overturned tractor-trailer close lanes of EB I-44

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of Interstate 44 were shut down following a rollover crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near Antire Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, several vehicles including a motorcycle and an overturned tractor-trailer are involved.

It is unknown if anyone is injured.

