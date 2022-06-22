4Warn Forecast: Not As Hot Today, But Still Muggy

Weather Discussion: A cold front will push through the area today. Considerable cloudiness at times but the outlook for rain is bleak. It will be muggy through midday but humidity will dip a little as we get into the evening.

Lower humidity and a high near 90 tomorrow. Not bad.

There is a 20% chance of showers on Friday, so most areas will remain dry.

The extreme heat returns Saturday but humidity won’t be too bad. Our best chance of rain/storms is Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front comes through. Right now the probability stands at 30%.

Expect below normal temperatures & humidity for the first part of next week.

