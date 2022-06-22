4Warn Forecast: A Break From The Intense Heat

Weather Discussion: A cold front will push through the area today so it is not as intensely hot. And humidity will be falling this evening and overnight. You’ll especially notice the lower humidity Thursday.

We could use rain as we’re almost 2″ below normal for June. And because it’s been so hot, it dries out the soil. But rain chances are limited in the next several days. We have a 20% chance Friday as a cluster of rain weakens as it moves into the are from the Northwest. If it holds together long enough we may see a few showers Friday afternoon.

The intense heat returns Saturday with a high in the upper 90s and a slight 20% chance for a shower or storm.

Then Saturday night into Sunday morning we have a 30% chance for storms as a cold front arrives. It will make for a much cooler Sunday and start to next week.

Expect below normal temperatures & humidity for the first part of next week.

