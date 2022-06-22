2 found dead in Lincoln County apparant murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies were found inside a Lincoln County home Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies in the Moscow Mills area were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Santa Cruz Drive for a reported suicidal man. Once there, they learned a woman was also inside the home. After hearing no sounds of a disturbance and no response from anyone inside, officers enter the home where they found a man and woman shot and killed.

Their identities have not been released.

The Troy, Mo. Police Department and SWAT teams from both the Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Charles County were called to the scene.

