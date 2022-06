ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Tuesday evening.

Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 900 block of Kingshighway, which is the Fountain Park neighborhood, just after 6:00 p.m.

A man in his 30s died. The other victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

