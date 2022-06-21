Advertisement

West County police chiefs hold town hall to address safety concerns

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALLWIN (KMOV) - A safety town hall meeting was held in West County Monday night amid concern about crime.

The meeting was hosted by St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder after a recent string of car break-ins, and a shooting in Ellisville. Police chiefs from several West County departments shared stats about crime trends.

Stats show thefts are the most common crimes; several cities are seeing a rise in assaults.

