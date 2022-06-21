Washington Park starting demolition of fire, police building following fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Village of Washington Park has started demolishing the town’s only fire and police building that caught on fire in October.

Tuesday, village officials confirmed the entire building will be demolished to make space for the village’s new buildings for the fire, police and public works departments.

“Further looking into it, it was just unsalvageable,” said Washington Park Mayor Leonard Moore.

They’ve all been scattered around the village since a fire destroyed the building they shared. The police department has been operating out of the village’s senior building and the fire department is operating out of a private resident’s barn.

The mayor told News 4 the cause of the fire is still unknown. That building wasn’t covered by insurance, but he said these new barn-pole-style buildings will be.

“It will save a lot of money rather than trying to build from the ground up, and then it will be a lot less time-consuming,” Moore said.

He added that potential police officers and firefighters are already showing interest.

“Finally, the time, hopefully, has come,” said Larry Pullman, the Washington Park Fire Battalion Chief. “We’ll be able to, hopefully, have a place where we can stay overnight.”

The department is volunteer only. Pullman said the crew averages around 10 volunteers, but they’re hoping once the new facility is built, more applicants will be interested.

There’s no price tag yet on the project. The village is waiting on $600,000 from the Illinois state budget, and then American Rescue Plan funding will cover the rest.

Winter is the targeted completion date.

