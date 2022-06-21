Velveeta teams up with beauty brand to create cheese-scented nail polish
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Fans of American cheese can now make a fashion statement on their fingertips.
Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two cheese-scented nail polishes.
The set features two shades of polish – a bright red called Finger Food and a yellow called La Dolce Velveeta.
The company said the cheese scent appears once the polish is fully dry.
The set of two bottles costs $15. You can order them here on Nails, Inc.’s website.
