St. Louis County offering free tablets for seniors

GrandPad Tablet
GrandPad Tablet(St. Louis County)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Louis County will be offering tablets to seniors so they can access technology and stay connected to loved ones, county officials announced Tuesday.

Senior citizens who live in St. Louis County can apply to receive a GrandPad tablet for one year starting Wednesday. It is part of a program that started when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the St. Louis area. The tablets have a built-in 4G LTE service that allows access to email, make calls, participate in video calls, take, send and receive photos and more, county officials tell News 4.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will talk more about the program at a press conference at the Lewis and Clark Library in North County on Wednesday morning.

