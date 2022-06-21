Reward offered for arrest of downtown St. Louis break-in suspects

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new pilot program aims to target car break-ins across downtown St. Louis.

The initiative will offer a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects connected to break-ins in Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods.

“We are pleased to provide funding for this new program and to further our commitment to making Downtown the safe, vibrant, walkable, and dynamic neighborhood at the heart of our metro,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc.

On June 9, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said there have been more than double the amount of reported thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles than there were this time last year. About 155 Kia vehicle thefts have been reported since January 1 of this year compared to 61 at this point in 2021. The department reported 142 stolen Hyundai vehicles since January 1 compared to 64 at this point in 2021.

