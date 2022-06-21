Reward offered after man killed while sleeping in Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Hazelwood.

The incident happened on June 17 at approximately 3 a.m. in the 7600 block of Hazelcrest. Police found Preston Jones, 20, dead inside an apartment. Investigators said he was shot through his bedroom window while sleeping.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for any tips that leads to the arrest.

