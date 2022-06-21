Advertisement

Reward offered after man killed while sleeping in Hazelwood

Preston Jones was asleep when he was shot through his bedroom window at an apartment in...
Preston Jones was asleep when he was shot through his bedroom window at an apartment in Hazelwood on June 17(Hazelwood PD)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Hazelwood.

The incident happened on June 17 at approximately 3 a.m. in the 7600 block of Hazelcrest. Police found Preston Jones, 20, dead inside an apartment. Investigators said he was shot through his bedroom window while sleeping.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for any tips that leads to the arrest.

