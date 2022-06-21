Man who hid in dog house from police sentenced for drug trafficking, money laundering

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A California man was sentenced Tuesday for drug trafficking and money laundering in St. Louis County.

Lester Bull, 58, admitted to being involved in a conspiracy that brought at least 100 kg of marijuana to the St. Louis area. On Tuesday, officials found his claims that he was not involved in dealing other drugs “not credible,” and said in court that he was responsible for “massive amounts” of drugs.

Officials also found Bull responsible for 20 kg of meth 5 kg of cocaine, and 2.5 kg of fentanyl. Authorities say their investigation started in 2016, when the Post Office’s Inspection Service began looking into money orders that were brought to the St. Louis area as a way of taking drug proceeds to California.

Bull was arrested in October 2020. Investigators say they watched one of the other defendants leave a home in Ferguson with 445 grams of meth. Authorities then tried to approach Bull, but they say he ran, jumped into a creek and was found hiding in a dog house a few blocks away. Authorities say records show Bull sold more than 500 pounds of marijuana.

Investigators found $9,163 in cash, a shotgun, an AR-15 rifle, 40 packages of meth, five bags of marijuana and items used to prepare drugs for sale in the home in Ferguson.

Four other defendants have pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme and two others are still awaiting sentencing.

