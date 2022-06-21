Grand jury subpoenas released in COVID-19 relief scheme investigation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County Counselor released the grand jury subpoenas related to a federal investigation that resulted in the indictment of a former jail employee Monday.

Last week, St. Louis County Executive Page’s administration wouldn’t provide the subpoenas related to one of his appointees at a position at the jail: Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr., who was indicted on public corruption charges. However, after weighing legal considerations, County Counselor Beth Orwick’s office said: “the closure of the records is no longer warranted.”

Weaver turned himself into federal authorities Tuesday. On May 6, 2020, the indictment alleged that he approached a man who owned several small businesses in St. Louis County with a plan to fraudulently apply for grants from the Small Business Relief Program (SBR) in exchange for a share of the proceeds.

He was indicted on May 25, 2022, on four felony counts of wire fraud.

Three grand jury subpoenas, dated Sept. 20, 2021, Sept. 28, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2022, were received by Orwick’s office. The subpoenas inquired about information on 14 businesses that applied for grants through St. Louis County’s Small Business Relief Program. Four of those businesses received a $15,000 grant, the maximum amount awarded per business.

According to the indictment, Weaver said he helped 10 other companies apply for grants, but only two agreed to kick back any money and only one grant was approved. None of the applications linked to Weaver’s indictment were approved.

About $19.2 million in grants were issued to 1,663 St. Louis County businesses. The county hired an accounting firm, RubinBrown, and a law firm, Lewis Rice, to monitor the SBR program. Officials later obtained an auditing firm, Deloitte, to review spending to meet the U.S. Treasury guideline.

Take a look at the documents below:

