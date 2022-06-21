Frankie Martin’s Garden set to open in Cottleville this summer

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck entertainment complex will open in St. Charles County later this summer, as construction crews work to make up delays caused by supply chain issues.

Frankie Martin’s Garden, situated at the corner of Highway N and St. Charles Street in Cottleville, will offer 10 food trucks along with various other entertainment.

“The plan was always to expand and have more of these and the time was right to do it here,” said Brian Hardesty, managing partner of the garden.

In 2020, Hardesty helped open 9 Mile Garden in south St. Louis County. It offers 8 or 9 food trucks, live music and a bar.

Last year, Hardesty said conversations with the city of Cottleville began and the plot of land was purchased after sitting as an empty field for years. A man named Frankie Martin, a staple in the community, Hardesty said, once owned the land and the home that sits on it.

“We revitalized the outside and inside and now that’s our whiskey house,” he said. “So, we’ll have tastings in there by reservation only.”

With development booming, Cottleville Mayor Bob Ronkoski said he’s hopeful the garden will bring increased attention to other small businesses in the city’s old town district.

“Our hope is that it will bring more people to our old town area so all of our businesses in old town can benefit,” he said.

The property will offer a sand volleyball court and a pickleball court, along with pergolas that can be reserved. Live music will take place several times a week.

“I think it would be great up there, the population is big and booming...I think it would be awesome, I really do,” said Georgiann Zarinelli, who was grabbing lunch at 9 Mile Garden on Tuesday. “The concept is incredible, it really is.”

