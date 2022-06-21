Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Hot Days Ahead, Though Heat Ratchets Down

4Warn Forecast: Sunny & Hot, Rising Humidity
By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: A cold front arrives Wednesday with a “cool down” though still a hot day. Our high will reach the low 90s Wednesday and it will be more humid. That humidity will cause our heat index to peak around 95. There is a slight chance for a spot storm in the mid-morning to mid-afternoon, but this front doesn’t look to produce much rain so don’t count on it.

Thursday looks nice but hot and not extreme. Our temps rise again by Saturday with upper 90s, but it won’t last long. A cold front brings a significant cool down to highs in the 80s by Sunday & Monday.

7 Day Forecast

