2 people sent to hospital after drive-by shooting near Beckett Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot Monday in North City.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Taylor. Reports say a 34-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were standing, talking outside of the car when someone from inside a silver Nissan drove past and fired shots.

Both victims went to the hospital, according to police. The female victim suffered a graze wound, and the male victim suffered a gunshot wound above his left ankle.

The investigation is ongoing.

