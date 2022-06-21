Advertisement

2 people sent to hospital after drive-by shooting near Beckett Park

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot Monday in North City.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Taylor. Reports say a 34-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were standing, talking outside of the car when someone from inside a silver Nissan drove past and fired shots.

Both victims went to the hospital, according to police. The female victim suffered a graze wound, and the male victim suffered a gunshot wound above his left ankle.

The investigation is ongoing.

