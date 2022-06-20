Advertisement

Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting in north St. Louis, police say

A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.

Police found the woman shot in a gas station parking lot at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Kingshighway at around 11:50 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Officers said they found the suspect’s car as shots were fired between them. The suspect was able to drive away and escape the scene. No officers were reported injured.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

