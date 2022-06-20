‘Today, we’re going RINO hunting’: Campaign ad showing armed Greitens causes social media stir

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eric Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, is no stranger to a firearm. Even in campaign ads.

But the former Missouri governor running for U.S. Senate released a campaign video Monday morning that implies Greitens hunting for “Republicans In Name Only,” or RINOs.

The ad shows the self-branded “MAGA Navy SEAL” carrying a shotgun and saying to the camera:

“I’m Eric Greitens, Navy SEAL, and today, we’re going RINO hunting.”

He then loads his shotgun and speaks in a lower tone in front of a house accompanied by some people dressed in camouflage.

“A RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice.”

The armed military-dressed group busts into the house and Greitens walks into the home, saying:

“Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There is no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

The Greitens campaign then provides details on how to buy a “RINO hunting permit” sticker.

Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, tweeted a statement that he has been in contact with the Missouri State Highway Patrol about Greitens. The tweet was in response to an unofficial Twitter account that supports the former Missouri governor.

We have been in contact with the Missouri Highway Patrol and hope that former Gov Greitens finds the help he needs. Anyone with multiple accusations of abuse toward women and children should probably steer clear of this rhetoric. #MOSen #MOLeg

Among those who reacted on Twitter was Luca Kunce, a Democratic candidate for the Senate seat soon to be vacated by Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

Terrorists, child abusers, and criminals like Eric Greitens shouldn't even be able to get a weapon. I'm the Marine veteran running against this guy. Send me to the U.S. Senate, and I'll keep our families safe from criminals like him. https://t.co/yzHyePw0ge — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) June 20, 2022

Twitter put the following label on the Greitens tweet:

This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.

A recent poll found Greitens leading the other candidates ahead of the primary for the U.S. Senate seat for Missouri. SurveyUSA found Greitens takes 26 percent of the vote.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt had 17 percent, followed by incumbent U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler with 11 percent and U.S. Representative Billy Long with 7 percent.

