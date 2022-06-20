Advertisement

Police investigate after man was shot, killed in North County

By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Stoney End Court at around 7:10 a.m. when police responded to a call for a shooting. Officers said they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found the shooting was from a domestic incident. No further information has been released at the time.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

