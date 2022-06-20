Officers fire shots at suspect after woman dies in shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.

Officers responded to a call for a car crash in the 1400 block of N. Kingshighway at around 11:49 p.m. When they arrived, shots were fired from a business on the southeast corner of the intersection of N. Kingshighway and Dr. Martin Luther King. The officers left their car and ran toward the business when they found a suspect, whom they believed to have been firing shots, running to and entering a black Pontiac Grand AM.

A police officer went up to the car when the driver reversed towards the officer. The officer fired shots at the car when it stopped and drove off. The car was last seen east on Dr. Martin Luther King.

Police said after the shooting, a witness told them Shree Hemphill, 24, was shot on the Phillips 66 gas station lot. The lot was across the street from the business where shots were fired from. Hemphill was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The Force Investigation Unit is investigating. Anyone with tips or information should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

