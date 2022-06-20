Advertisement

Major Case Squad investigating teen’s death in North County

A crime investigation.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police have requested the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad to help with the investigation of a teen’s death in north St. Louis County on Monday.

The incident happened when North County officers found an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Creston Avenue at around 2:19 a.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A 19-year-old male victim was also dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds. He has since been released.

Major Case Squad asked anyone with information to contact them at 314-499-6090 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). The command post for the Major Case Squad is located at the North County Police Cooperative.

