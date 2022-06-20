How City Foundry is celebrating Pride Month
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - City Foundry is celebrating Pride Month with a four-day event.
The celebration starts Tuesday with a free workout class put on by TruFusion STL. From Wednesday-Friday, there will be a pop-up market with dozens of local LGBTQ business owners. On Thursday, there will be a trivia night at the food hall.
There are also several specials at the restaurants inside the food hall during the rest of the month.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.