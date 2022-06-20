Advertisement

How City Foundry is celebrating Pride Month

City Foundry STL
City Foundry STL(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - City Foundry is celebrating Pride Month with a four-day event.

The celebration starts Tuesday with a free workout class put on by TruFusion STL. From Wednesday-Friday, there will be a pop-up market with dozens of local LGBTQ business owners. On Thursday, there will be a trivia night at the food hall.

There are also several specials at the restaurants inside the food hall during the rest of the month.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Freedom Suits Memorial to be unveiled in downtown St. Louis
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
A crime investigation.
Major Case Squad investigating teen’s death in North County
Homicide investigation generic
Police investigate after man was shot, killed in North County