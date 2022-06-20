How City Foundry is celebrating Pride Month

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - City Foundry is celebrating Pride Month with a four-day event.

The celebration starts Tuesday with a free workout class put on by TruFusion STL. From Wednesday-Friday, there will be a pop-up market with dozens of local LGBTQ business owners. On Thursday, there will be a trivia night at the food hall.

There are also several specials at the restaurants inside the food hall during the rest of the month.

