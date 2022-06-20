4Warn Forecast: Heat Index over 100° Tuesday

Weather Discussion: More heat and a bit more humidity are expected Tuesday that will push the heat index to 102. Not as intensely hot as last week’s heat wave, but the expected high of 99 would tie the record from 1988. Tuesday’s current record high of 99 is also the last day with a record high in the 90s until September 10th. After Tuesday all the record highs are in the 100s.

Summer begins Tuesday morning with the Solstice at 4:13. This means we will experience the longest period of daylight of the year but more importantly, the strongest sun of the year. It’s especially important to protect your skin from UV exposure with sunscreen and hats.

There is a slight chance for a storm Wednesday which will be a touch cooler but still hot and even more humid (especially in the morning). Overall we have a hot pattern with highs in the 90s this week into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.