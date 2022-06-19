Advertisement

Woman shot, killed in Carr Square neighborhood identified

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in St. Louis Saturday evening, police said.

The incident happened at 16th and Cochran at around 8 p.m. before officers responded to a call for a shooting. Police said before they arrived Brittney Young, 31, was privately taken to the hospital where she later died. Young suffered from a single gunshot to the chest. Police found a scene in the 1400 block of Cochran.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The City Water Division has issued a precautionary water advisory for parts of north and south...
City of St. Louis issues boil water advisory for some North and South City areas
Man accused of taking woman hostage in Lincoln County
Man accused of taking woman hostage in Lincoln County
4 dead after house explosion
4 dead after house explosion
grill to glory
Grill to Glory program holds cookout