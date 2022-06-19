Woman shot, killed in Carr Square neighborhood identified

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in St. Louis Saturday evening, police said.

The incident happened at 16th and Cochran at around 8 p.m. before officers responded to a call for a shooting. Police said before they arrived Brittney Young, 31, was privately taken to the hospital where she later died. Young suffered from a single gunshot to the chest. Police found a scene in the 1400 block of Cochran.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

