Two men charged in deadly North County home explosion

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a fatal home explosion that happened in north St. Louis County Friday morning.

Terrell Cooks, 37, and Seneca Mahan, 43, both of North City, are charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities say Cooks and Mahan manufactured fireworks in the garage at a home in the 6600 block of Parker Road. The garage exploded early Friday morning. The bodies of William Jones, 21, and Demario Cooks, 18, were found in the rubble. Christopher Jones, 17, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Travell Eason, 16, also died in the explosion. A 12-year-old that lived at the home suffered minor injuries.

Police tell News 4 that both suspects admitted to manufacturing fireworks that had an explosive charge in excess of the limit in state law, and having the victims help them. Neither suspect had a license to manufacture fireworks. The two are also accused of selling the fireworks. During a search of Cooks’ car and his home, police say they found fireworks and the materials used to make them.

Both defendants are being held on a $350,000 cash-only bond.

