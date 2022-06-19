High Ridge firefighter injured battling house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A firefighter fell through the main floor of a house Sunday during a fire and had to be rescued by other firefighters in House Springs, Missouri, authorities tell News 4.

The High Ridge Fire Protection District said the firefighter fell into the basement and was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening. Officials did not specify what the firefighter’s exact injury was.

Firefighters did not know when they arrived if there was anyone inside, and the injured firefighter fell as crews were searching the house to see if anyone was trapped. The house fire happened in the 4200 block of Hickory Lane. Officials did not specify the time this morning the fire broke out or if anyone was in fact inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

