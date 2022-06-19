City of St. Louis issues boil water advisory for some North and South City areas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City Water Division has issued a precautionary water advisory for parts of the north and south St. Louis City areas.

The division said the advisory is due to low water pressure caused by a loss of incoming power at one of their water treatment plants. The areas affected by the precautionary advisory include:

The area bordered by Kingshighway to the City limits and Page to Natural Bridge

North of Arsenal to Oakland between Kingshighway and the western City limit

South of Arsenal to Chippewa between Kingshighway and Hampton

The Water Division said they have not detected any contamination to the water supply and have issued the advisory out of an abundance of caution. It will be in effect until further notice. The division will analyze samples of water before they decide to lift the boil water advisory. Test results are expected in 24 hours.

The following steps should be taken:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food preparation and brushing teeth. Note: Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking (approximately 110 degrees Fahrenheit).

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

To learn about your drinking water, call the Missouri Department of Natural Resources at 800-361-4827. If you are served by a public water system, call the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water hotline at 800-426-479. For more information on the advisory, contact the City of St. Louis at 314-771-2255 or visit the website here.

