ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed in St. Louis Saturday evening, police said.

The girl was shot in the chest and then taken to the hospital. The shooting happened at North 14th and Cochran around 8 p.m.

The girl died at the hospital from her injuries. No other information was released Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.