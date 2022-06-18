Woman hit by car, killed in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 61-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed in North City Friday night, police tell News 4.

The accident happened in the 4100 block of Shreve just after 9:30 p.m. A 69-year-old woman was driving southbound on Shreve when she sideswiped a parked car and hit the victim, who was standing at the driver’s door of the car. The driver then hit another parked car, causing her own car to overturn.

Both women were taken to a hospital, where the 61-year-old woman died. The driver is in stable condition, police say.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.