St. Louis Surge to host home opener Saturday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday night, professional women’s basketball returns to the Lou when the St. Louis Surge will have its home opener here at the Wash U. Fieldhouse against the Wisconsin GLO. The Surge play as a part of the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The team is coming off a nearly undefeated season. They won every game besides the championship.

This season, the team already has a few games under their belt as they begin their 10th Anniversary season, but this will be their home opener. You’ll see some familiar faces on the court. Some former players from the area as well as Justin Tatum as an assistant coach. Petra Jackson has also taken over as head coach. From players to coaches, they’re all excited to continue gelling but also return home to play in front of friends and family.

“I haven’t played in front of my family since I’ve been in high school so this is going to be a great experience,” said former Texas and Parkway North star Sug Sutton. “Playing at home tomorrow in front of my family, in front of fans. So it’s going to be a great experience.”

Christian Brothers College Head Coach Justin Tatum is in his first year coaching women and he’s enjoying the experience and watching a young team come together.

“We’re a new, resilient team. We have new faces,” says Tatum, “Young, great young ladies who are hungry to sit up here and display what they’ve been working on their whole life to become professional athletes. And the City of St. Louis needs to get behind them. Khalia (Collier) has been doing her thing so I’m just excited about it.”

More information about the St. Louis Surge and the team’s schedule can be found here. Saturday’s home opener starts at 6:05 p.m.

