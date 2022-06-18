SLMPD Chief Hayden celebrates last day on the job
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police Chief John Hayden wrapped up his last day on the job with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Friday.
The department and the community had a sendoff for Hayden on his last day. Interim Chief Michael Sack is taking over his position for now as the search for a new chief continues.
Hayden spent 35 years on the police force.
