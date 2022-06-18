SLMPD Chief Hayden celebrates last day on the job

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police Chief John Hayden wrapped up his last day on the job with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Friday.

The department and the community had a sendoff for Hayden on his last day. Interim Chief Michael Sack is taking over his position for now as the search for a new chief continues.

Hayden spent 35 years on the police force.

