ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A staple in the Grove will soon be closing its doors.

Rise Coffee announced on Facebook Friday that it will be ceasing operations in late June. Owners are calling the decision bittersweet, saying that running it has become unsustainable.

The coffee shop opened in 2013. Its last day of service will be June 24.

