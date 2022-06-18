Man with Alzheimer’s missing in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 61-year-old Alfred James Green after he went missing around 1 p.m. Friday.

Green has Alzheimer’s. Police said it’s believed he walked away going south on Florissant Avenue from Northwinds Estate Drive. Green is 5′10″ and 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees Green should call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

