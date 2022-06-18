Advertisement

Man with Alzheimer’s missing in North County

Alfred James Green went missing Friday, police said.
Alfred James Green went missing Friday, police said.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 61-year-old Alfred James Green after he went missing around 1 p.m. Friday.

Green has Alzheimer’s. Police said it’s believed he walked away going south on Florissant Avenue from Northwinds Estate Drive. Green is 5′10″ and 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees Green should call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

spanish cove county
St. Louis County stops Spanish Cove construction redevelopment
child dies in house explosion
Child killed in house explosion
John Hayden sendoff
SLMPD Chief Hayden celebrates last day on the job
rise coffee closing
Rise Coffee House closing its doors