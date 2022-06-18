Advertisement

Man charged after standoff, hostage situation in Lincoln County

Justin Linson, of Silex, Mo., is charged with first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action,...
Justin Linson, of Silex, Mo., is charged with first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and first-degree sexual misconduct(Lincoln County Sheriff)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of taking a woman hostage and getting into a standoff with police in Lincoln County.

Justin Linson, of Silex, Mo., is charged with first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and first-degree sexual misconduct.

Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police say a man told them his girlfriend was being held hostage at his home near Highway RA and Woods Road Silex. Authorities believe Linson, who was armed with a knife, got into the home through an unlocked door and took a woman hostage.

Officers from several departments were called to the scene, but Linson initially refused to surrender. After about 90 minutes, police say Linson gave up peacefully.

Linson is being held in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

child dies in house explosion
At least 2 dead, 4 injured after explosion in North County
spanish cove county
St. Louis County stops Spanish Cove construction redevelopment
rise coffee closing
Rise Coffee House closing its doors
If 44 is part of your drive home tonight, slow down.
Hundreds of speeders ticketed, warned along I-44 from St. Louis County to Joplin