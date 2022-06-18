Man charged after standoff, hostage situation in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of taking a woman hostage and getting into a standoff with police in Lincoln County.

Justin Linson, of Silex, Mo., is charged with first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and first-degree sexual misconduct.

Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police say a man told them his girlfriend was being held hostage at his home near Highway RA and Woods Road Silex. Authorities believe Linson, who was armed with a knife, got into the home through an unlocked door and took a woman hostage.

Officers from several departments were called to the scene, but Linson initially refused to surrender. After about 90 minutes, police say Linson gave up peacefully.

Linson is being held in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.