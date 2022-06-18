4Warn Forecast: Mid 90s Return Tomorrow

Weather Discussion:

Humidity remains low this evening and overnight with lows dropping to the mid 60s, slightly below average. Well above average heat returns Monday however, with the higher humidity returning on Tuesday. Tuesday also marks the first official day of summer. It will certainly feel summer-like with highs around 99 and heat index near 101. A cold front looks to come through on Wednesday and will bring a slight chance of showers and storms. Behind the front is should be a little cooler and less humid on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.