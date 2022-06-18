4Warn Forecast: Even Less Humid Tomorrow!

Weather Discussion: While the summer-like temperatures continue tomorrow, the air will feel quite pleasant because there is low humidity, and as a result, no heat index. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 60s, about 5 degrees BELOW average. Tomorrow is Father’s Day, and highs will reach upper 80s. The heat returns Monday, with the higher humidity returning on Tuesday, which also marks the first official day of summer. It will certainly feel summer-like with highs hitting near 100° and a high heat index.

