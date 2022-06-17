Man killed in Ferguson home, Major Case Squad investigating

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in a Ferguson home after being shot early Friday morning, police said.

Ferguson Police and EMS performed life-saving measures in an attempt to save the man’s life, but he died from his wounds. He was found in the 7400 block of Blanding Drive just after 2 a.m.

Police said multiple shots were fired inside the home from outside, one of them hitting the victim. The Major Case Squad is now investigating the homicide. Police did not initially announce any leads in the case.

Police did not release the victim’s name and age Friday afternoon. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department or the Major Case Squad.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.